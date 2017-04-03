Do you know how much your school boar...

Do you know how much your school board gets paid?

15 hrs ago

Across the state, more than two thirds of public school districts do pay board members some small annual fee, but the average is about $6,800 per year according to recent data from the Alabama Association of School Boards. Only two systems pay members $10,000 or more per year.

