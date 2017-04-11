District One city councilman talks Ae...

District One city councilman talks Aerojet announcement, big plans for North Huntsville

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WHNT-TV Huntsville

By consolidating its other facilities, it will relocate operations to Huntsville over the next two years. The new facility will be built at the North Huntsville Industrial Park off of Pulaski Pike and Bob Wade Lane.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Shopping center planned for lot near Redstone A... 12 hr ThomasA 8
keagan belle isele Apr 8 Alisawalls 2
Unless You Repent Apr 6 Meat Puppet 2
David Keel Apr 5 black panther 4
the music thread (Mar '12) Apr 5 Charlie M 34
Mo Brooks is 1 of them Mormons (Mar '12) Apr 4 ThomasA 11
Jim Parker's songwriter's series VBC playhouse Apr 3 wendy 1
See all Huntsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntsville Forum Now

Huntsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Iran
 

Huntsville, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,930 • Total comments across all topics: 280,248,495

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC