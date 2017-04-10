Cool Spaces - The Avenue

Cool Spaces - The Avenue

14 hrs ago

In Huntsville there are now multiples opportunities for urban living within easy walking distance to central Huntsville's attractions : Museum of Art, Civic Center, Big Spring Park, Constitution Hall, Early Works, The Veterans Memorial, restaurants, bars, churches, shops and other old downtown Huntsville treasures such as Lewters Hardware and Harrison Brothers store. The newest development by Sealy Properties, The Avenue , is located on the corner of Holmes Avenue and Jefferson Street.

