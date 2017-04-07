Controlled Burn in Bankhead Forest vi...

Controlled Burn in Bankhead Forest visible from Huntsville

Read more: WHNT-TV Huntsville

The Alabama Forestry Commission confirms a controlled burn is creating the huge plume visible all over the Tennessee Valley today. It's roughly a 1,000-acre burn.

