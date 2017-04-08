Community gets an inside look at The ...

Community gets an inside look at The Huntsville Islamic Center

9 hrs ago

There's many misconceptions about people and their beliefs across the world and to help with that The Huntsville Islamic Center hosted the event "Meet Your Muslim Neighbor" on Saturday. People got the chance to visit the center and ask questions.

