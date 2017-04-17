City of Huntsville makes plans for old high schools
J.O. Johnson High School and Grissom High School will be re-purposed by the City of Huntsville instead of sitting empty. WAAY 31 talked to the City Administrator for Huntsville and learned what criteria is used to decide what should happen to school buildings no longer in use.
