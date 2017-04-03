'Cellphone murders' convict stabbed girlfriend 60-plus times in unrelated killing:...
When the victim's father walked into the courtroom this morning, Huntsville capital murder suspect Corey Johnson hung his head, began to cry and covered his eyes. Johnson, who already served 15 years in prison for his role in the 1996 "cellphone murders," appeared in Madison County District Court this morning for a preliminary hearing in the more recent slaying of his girlfriend Candy Wilson.
