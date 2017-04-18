Big Spring Park is open again: 'Living room of our city,' Mayor Tommy Battle says
"It's beautiful, it's fresh, it's inviting and we're proud to give this back to the residents of our city to enjoy it," Mayor Tommy Battle said Wednesday. The park underwent a nine-month "refresher" that ranged from removing old trees that were dying to building a new seawall and improving the water flow in the lake to expanding greenspace by about 1.25 acres.
