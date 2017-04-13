ARTS Huntsville presents the 35th Panoply Art Festival at Big Spring Park
The festival will start at 5 p.m. on Friday, April 28. You will recognize local musical acts and well as critically acclaimed bands and musicians. Also appearing at the festival is the Art Marketplace presented by Toyota Manufacturing of Alabama, STEAM Interactives, food trucks, craft beer vendors, and local food trucks.
