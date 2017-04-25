Alabama Treasurer Young Boozer to speak at United Way info session for Enable Alabama
Caregivers, Extended Family Members and Agency/Service Providers are invited to join the United Way for a free informational session to learn more about Enable Alabama, an ABLE Account Savings Plan for Alabama Citizens. Alabama Treasurer Young Boozer and plan administrators will be in Huntsville at two convenient times to present the following information: In December 2014, Congress approved the Achieving Better Life Experience Act authorizing tax-deferred savings accounts for eligible individuals with disabilities.
