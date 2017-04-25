Alabama Treasurer Young Boozer to spe...

Alabama Treasurer Young Boozer to speak at United Way info session for Enable Alabama

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WHNT-TV Huntsville

Caregivers, Extended Family Members and Agency/Service Providers are invited to join the United Way for a free informational session to learn more about Enable Alabama, an ABLE Account Savings Plan for Alabama Citizens. Alabama Treasurer Young Boozer and plan administrators will be in Huntsville at two convenient times to present the following information: In December 2014, Congress approved the Achieving Better Life Experience Act authorizing tax-deferred savings accounts for eligible individuals with disabilities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Shopping center planned for lot near Redstone A... Apr 23 ThomasA 16
Building Church on Slaughter Road Apr 21 Chester Molester 16
News Murder trial begins for 30-year-old Huntsville ... (Jul '09) Apr 18 oldfriend 9
News Shoney's expanding with new locations in north ... Apr 15 ThomasA 4
keagan belle isele Apr 8 Alisawalls 2
Unless You Repent Apr 6 Meat Puppet 2
David Keel Apr 5 black panther 4
See all Huntsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntsville Forum Now

Huntsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Huntsville, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,580 • Total comments across all topics: 280,579,192

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC