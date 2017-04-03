Alabama group builds 'mobility carts'...

Alabama group builds 'mobility carts' for disabled across the world

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

A child in Migori, Kenya, tries out a mobility cart provided by Mobility Worldwide through Alabama-based Kenya Relief. ) When you put the two together, they're a perfect match for a project like Mobility Worldwide, a ministry that makes "mobility carts" for people in Third World countries who have lost the use of their legs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
keagan belle isele Sat Alisawalls 2
Unless You Repent Thu Meat Puppet 2
David Keel Apr 5 black panther 4
the music thread (Mar '12) Apr 5 Charlie M 34
News Shopping center planned for lot near Redstone A... Apr 4 ThomasA 6
Mo Brooks is 1 of them Mormons (Mar '12) Apr 4 ThomasA 11
Jim Parker's songwriter's series VBC playhouse Apr 3 wendy 1
See all Huntsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntsville Forum Now

Huntsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Final Four
  4. China
  5. Iraq
  1. North Korea
  2. Tornado
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
 

Huntsville, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,400 • Total comments across all topics: 280,169,687

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC