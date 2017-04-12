Alabama A&M hires former UAB assistan...

Alabama A&M hires former UAB assistant Donnie Marsh as its new men's basketball coach

The former UAB men's basketball associate head coach was introduced as the new head coach at Alabama A&M during a press conference this morning in Huntsville. "Emotions are kind of all over the place, but all in a good place," Marsh said.

