Academy plans gift card giveaways, raffles during Huntsville grand opening
The sporting goods retailer will give $100 gift cards to 30 youth from the Boys and Girls Club of North Alabama on April 27, a day before the store opens to the public on 2900 Memorial Parkway S.W. The children will be able to use the cards to buy anything they want, including equipment for sports teams, footwear, bikes, school clothes, fishing and camping gear and more. A ribbon cutting ceremony will take place the following morning at 7:45.
