Academy plans gift card giveaways, ra...

Academy plans gift card giveaways, raffles during Huntsville grand opening

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

The sporting goods retailer will give $100 gift cards to 30 youth from the Boys and Girls Club of North Alabama on April 27, a day before the store opens to the public on 2900 Memorial Parkway S.W. The children will be able to use the cards to buy anything they want, including equipment for sports teams, footwear, bikes, school clothes, fishing and camping gear and more. A ribbon cutting ceremony will take place the following morning at 7:45.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Building Church on Slaughter Road 11 hr Chester Molester 16
News Shopping center planned for lot near Redstone A... 12 hr ThomasA 14
News Murder trial begins for 30-year-old Huntsville ... (Jul '09) Apr 18 oldfriend 9
News Shoney's expanding with new locations in north ... Apr 15 ThomasA 4
keagan belle isele Apr 8 Alisawalls 2
Unless You Repent Apr 6 Meat Puppet 2
David Keel Apr 5 black panther 4
See all Huntsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntsville Forum Now

Huntsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Huntsville, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,588 • Total comments across all topics: 280,466,727

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC