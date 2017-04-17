4 Huntsville men charged with trafficking $250,000 worth of marijuana
The Madison-Morgan County High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Drug Task Force says its agents stopped two vehicles Friday. When agents searched the vehicles, they say they found marijuana, Xanax, a stolen handgun and $23,000.
