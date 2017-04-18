3rd Friday expected to bring economic benefits, exposure to downtown
Local retailers and business groups expect an economic windfall today with the return of 3rd Friday Downtown, the city's family-friendly street festival. In past years, 3rd Friday has attracted 3,000 to 5,000 people, said Christy Wheat of the Downtown Decatur Merchants and Business Association.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Building Church on Slaughter Road
|2 hr
|Chester Molester
|16
|Shopping center planned for lot near Redstone A...
|3 hr
|ThomasA
|14
|Murder trial begins for 30-year-old Huntsville ... (Jul '09)
|Apr 18
|oldfriend
|9
|Shoney's expanding with new locations in north ...
|Apr 15
|ThomasA
|4
|keagan belle isele
|Apr 8
|Alisawalls
|2
|Unless You Repent
|Apr 6
|Meat Puppet
|2
|David Keel
|Apr 5
|black panther
|4
Find what you want!
Search Huntsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC