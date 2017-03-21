Yellowhammer Brewing to break ground on $1.2 million expansion at Campus 805
Yellowhammer Brewing will break ground this evening on 8,000 square feet of new production space, an event hall, a biergarten for small concerts and private parties, and a small-scale distillery to serve the taproom and provide take-home beverages to customers. The $1.2 million project comes more than a year after Yellowhammer moved to the former Stone Middle School property, now known as Campus No.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Counting Stanky Pigs
|Mon
|Big Pig
|1
|Suggestions of safe and affordable apartment ar...
|Sun
|Welcum Wagon
|2
|Dumb conspiracy theorists.
|Mar 11
|Rednecksgohome
|1
|Shoney's expanding with new locations in north ...
|Mar 10
|Edd
|1
|Oral sex
|Mar 9
|Denny
|1
|Shopping center planned for lot near Redstone A...
|Mar 9
|LS concern
|1
|alabama lottery
|Mar 7
|mudinmyeye
|5
Find what you want!
Search Huntsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC