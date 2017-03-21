Yellowhammer Brewing to break ground ...

Yellowhammer Brewing to break ground on $1.2 million expansion at Campus 805

13 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

Yellowhammer Brewing will break ground this evening on 8,000 square feet of new production space, an event hall, a biergarten for small concerts and private parties, and a small-scale distillery to serve the taproom and provide take-home beverages to customers. The $1.2 million project comes more than a year after Yellowhammer moved to the former Stone Middle School property, now known as Campus No.

