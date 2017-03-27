Wife in custody following husband's slaying in Huntsville
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a homicide on Halsey Avenue in northeast Huntsville. A man was killed and his wife is in custody.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|David Keel
|22 hr
|Whitey Mann
|3
|Mo Brooks is 1 of them Mormons (Mar '12)
|Tue
|ardith
|10
|Shopping center planned for lot near Redstone A...
|Tue
|ThomasA
|2
|Suggestions of safe and affordable apartment ar...
|Mar 24
|Cultured Personality
|3
|Huntsville Motorcycle clubs? (Jul '14)
|Mar 23
|Bubba the Love Sp...
|13
|Counting Stanky Pigs
|Mar 20
|Big Pig
|1
|Dumb conspiracy theorists.
|Mar 11
|Rednecksgohome
|1
Find what you want!
Search Huntsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC