What was Alabama like in 1817, when it became a territory?

What was our state like when it first received its name, derived from an Indian word, and became the Territory of Alabama on in March 1817? It was still mostly a wilderness area, made up of Native Americans and pioneers willing to leave Virginia, Georgia and the Carolinas to start new lives in an unknown place. But businesses and homes, most crude but some that were mansions of their times, soon flourished.

