What is the Vernal Equinox? It is the...

What is the Vernal Equinox? It is the first day of spring

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WHNT-TV Huntsville

Despite the warmest winter on record for Huntsville, spring does not officially begin in the Valley until 5:29 a.m. on March 20, 2017. However, it's not exactly true that the Valley will experience an equal amount of daylight and darkness on the equinox.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Suggestions of safe and affordable apartment ar... Mar 14 Vanessa 1
Dumb conspiracy theorists. Mar 11 Rednecksgohome 1
News Shoney's expanding with new locations in north ... Mar 10 Edd 1
Oral sex Mar 9 Denny 1
News Shopping center planned for lot near Redstone A... Mar 9 LS concern 1
alabama lottery Mar 7 mudinmyeye 5
How to deal with a back stabbing brown noser at... (Aug '10) Mar 7 mudinmyeye 29
See all Huntsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntsville Forum Now

Huntsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Syria
 

Huntsville, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,419 • Total comments across all topics: 279,599,731

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC