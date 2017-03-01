Video: Lost and Found in Space
Have you ever put something down and immediately lost track of it? NASA Astronauts are no different when it comes to misplacing items, but they have the added challenge of microgravity. But the crew aboard the International Space Station has backup help when it comes to keeping track of inventory, from important tools to leftover trash.
