Utility crews restore power to north Huntsville
Huntsville Utilities said power has been restored to the effected area in north Huntsville, from Winchester Road south to Mastin Lake Road, and from Highway 53 to Memorial Parkway. A representative with Huntsville Utilities said the outage was caused when a piece of electrical equipment failed near the corner of Blue Spring Road and Oakdale Court.
