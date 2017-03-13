U.S. Space & Rocket Center celebrates...

U.S. Space & Rocket Center celebrates 47 years in Huntsville

12 hrs ago

The U.S. Space & Rocket Center is celebrating 47 years of years of educating America and the world about NASA and the U.S. Space program. The Center opened March 17, 1970, as the Alabama Space & Rocket Center and has had 18 million visitors since that time.

Huntsville, AL

