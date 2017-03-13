Twenty-four years ago, the "Storm of the Century" dropped ...
There's a reason why meteorologists in the South don't discount snow during the month of March, and it's due to the Blizzard of 1993. On March 13, 1993, the high in Huntsville never rose above freezing, and visibility became so poor due to the winds blowing the snow that white out conditions occurred throughout the Southeast.
