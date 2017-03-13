Trump proposes NASA budget cut, slash...

Trump proposes NASA budget cut, slashes Earth science and education funding

On March 16, President Trump revealed his 2018 budget blueprint for the entire U.S. government, and it offers the first concrete details yet on his vision for American space exploration. He is proposing $19.1 billion total for NASA in 2018, which is a 0.8% decrease from what the agency received in 2016 and $400 million less than what Congress has authorized for 2017.

