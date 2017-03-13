Trump proposes NASA budget cut, slashes Earth science and education funding
On March 16, President Trump revealed his 2018 budget blueprint for the entire U.S. government, and it offers the first concrete details yet on his vision for American space exploration. He is proposing $19.1 billion total for NASA in 2018, which is a 0.8% decrease from what the agency received in 2016 and $400 million less than what Congress has authorized for 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAAY.
Add your comments below
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Suggestions of safe and affordable apartment ar...
|Tue
|Vanessa
|1
|Dumb conspiracy theorists.
|Mar 11
|Rednecksgohome
|1
|Shoney's expanding with new locations in north ...
|Mar 10
|Edd
|1
|Oral sex
|Mar 9
|Denny
|1
|Shopping center planned for lot near Redstone A...
|Mar 9
|LS concern
|1
|alabama lottery
|Mar 7
|mudinmyeye
|5
|How to deal with a back stabbing brown noser at... (Aug '10)
|Mar 7
|mudinmyeye
|29
Find what you want!
Search Huntsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC