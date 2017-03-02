Thinking of planting already? Here's why you need to wait
The recent stretch of warm weather might have you thinking of getting an early start on your spring garden or flowerbed. Many communities in the Tennessee Valley are still over a month away from the time when we would expect the final freeze of the season.
