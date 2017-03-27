Tennessee man killed in Madison County crash that injured 3 others
A multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 231 in Madison County left a Tennessee man dead and three other people injured Wednesday afternoon. Sidney E. Duckett, 54, of Fayetteville, Tennessee, was pronounced dead at the scene of the 2:45 p.m. crash about 15 miles north of Huntsville, state troopers said.
