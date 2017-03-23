Teen charged with murder in fatal Hun...

Teen charged with murder in fatal Huntsville shooting of boy at Taco Bell

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

A 15-year-old Huntsville boy died at the hospital today as a result of injuries sustained in a retaliation shooting inside a Taco Bell restaurant, police said. James Townsend died at Huntsville Hospital, where he had been treated since he was shot Sunday evening , Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Huntsville Motorcycle clubs? (Jul '14) 7 hr Bubba the Love Sp... 13
Counting Stanky Pigs Mar 20 Big Pig 1
Suggestions of safe and affordable apartment ar... Mar 19 Welcum Wagon 2
Dumb conspiracy theorists. Mar 11 Rednecksgohome 1
News Shoney's expanding with new locations in north ... Mar 10 Edd 1
Oral sex Mar 9 Denny 1
News Shopping center planned for lot near Redstone A... Mar 9 LS concern 1
See all Huntsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntsville Forum Now

Huntsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
 

Huntsville, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,326 • Total comments across all topics: 279,769,411

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC