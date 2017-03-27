Teamwork critical to success of Army missile development and support
A Patriot missile is launched by Soldiers from C-Battery, 3rd Battalion , 4th Air Defense Field Artillery Regiment, 108th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, at an airborne target during a joint live-fire exercise held Oct. 1, 2014. All missiles launched during the exercise successfully engaged their targets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAAY.
Add your comments below
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Suggestions of safe and affordable apartment ar...
|Mar 24
|Cultured Personality
|3
|Huntsville Motorcycle clubs? (Jul '14)
|Mar 23
|Bubba the Love Sp...
|13
|Counting Stanky Pigs
|Mar 20
|Big Pig
|1
|Dumb conspiracy theorists.
|Mar 11
|Rednecksgohome
|1
|Shoney's expanding with new locations in north ...
|Mar 10
|Edd
|1
|Oral sex
|Mar 9
|Denny
|1
|Shopping center planned for lot near Redstone A...
|Mar 9
|LS concern
|1
Find what you want!
Search Huntsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC