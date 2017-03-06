Small firm wins $48M Army network gig
Trident Technologies LLC of Huntsville, Ala., has won a $48 million contract to build, staff and maintain the computer communications network for a branch of the Army Corps of Engineers. Based in Huntsville, Ala., the center conducts in a variety of research in areas including military engineering, geospatial research and engineering, environmental quality and installations, and civil works and water resources.
