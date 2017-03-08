Shoney's expanding with new locations...

Shoney's expanding with new locations in north Alabama

When's the last time you've had a slice of strawberry pie, hot fudge cake, or experienced the breakfast bar at Shoney's? If you live in Huntsville, it's been a few years, but that's all about to change. The Nashville-based company will soon be making a comeback to the greater Huntsville area through new franchise opportunities.

