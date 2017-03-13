She uses NASA satellites to track city heat both day and night
Dr. Leiqui Hu, atmospheric research scientist, at the University of Alabama in Huntsville, talks about her work in studying urban heat islands. Every 24 hours in daylight and darkness, two NASA satellites orbit the earth taking the ground temperature beneath them.
