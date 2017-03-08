Remington Firearms continues to add t...

Remington Firearms continues to add to economic growth in Madison County

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WHNT-TV Huntsville

It took a lot of people, and a lot of negotiation to bring Remington Firearms to North Alabama. But, the Madison County Commission thinks it was worth it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
alabama lottery Tue mudinmyeye 5
How to deal with a back stabbing brown noser at... (Aug '10) Tue mudinmyeye 29
News Alabama theater shuns 'Beauty and the Beast' ov... Mar 5 ThomasA 3
Adult conversation with men ages 30-45 Mar 3 Anonymous 1
Review: Chronic Pain Care Svc - Shaun Aggarwal MD (Aug '11) Mar 2 EddieB 349
Shahdad Naghshpour Mar 2 Concerned American 3
Republicans love russia Mar 1 dud 3
See all Huntsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntsville Forum Now

Huntsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
 

Huntsville, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,586 • Total comments across all topics: 279,423,941

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC