Remembering Flight 242: Survivors, fi...

Remembering Flight 242: Survivors, first responders reflect on fatal crash 40 years later

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: MDJonline.com

Cliff Davids, organizer of the March 25 reunion, points to where Southern Airways Flight 242 first touched down.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Suggestions of safe and affordable apartment ar... Fri Cultured Personality 3
Huntsville Motorcycle clubs? (Jul '14) Mar 23 Bubba the Love Sp... 13
Counting Stanky Pigs Mar 20 Big Pig 1
Dumb conspiracy theorists. Mar 11 Rednecksgohome 1
News Shoney's expanding with new locations in north ... Mar 10 Edd 1
Oral sex Mar 9 Denny 1
News Shopping center planned for lot near Redstone A... Mar 9 LS concern 1
See all Huntsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntsville Forum Now

Huntsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

Huntsville, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,732 • Total comments across all topics: 279,831,556

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC