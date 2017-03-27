Redstone Arsenal's role in promoting ...

Redstone Arsenal's role in promoting diversity in the Huntsville region

When mysterious booms began bellowing from Huntsville Arsenal in the early 1940s, no one then could have surmised how the U.S. Army would help shape the future Huntsville/Madison County region. From humble beginnings, today's Redstone Arsenal workforce - some 38,000 strong - represents a group of diverse Soldiers, government civilian and contract employees dedicated to the safety and security of our nation.

