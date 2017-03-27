Publix coming next year to new Shoppes at Redstone Square in Huntsville
Publix will expand its North Alabama presence at The Shoppes at Redstone Square, a planned multi-phase project in Huntsville. Jim Gendreau of Huntsville SJ and Tailwinds Development confirmed Thursday they have signed a lease with Publix to open a 45,600-square-foot location at the northwest corner of Zierdt and Martin roads in Huntsville.
