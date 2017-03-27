PPG Begins Colorful Communities Project at Alabama Constitution Village in Huntsville

PPG has announced the start of a COLORFUL COMMUNITIES project in Huntsville, Alabama, to help renovate and beautify Constitution Hall and the site at Alabama Constitution Village, which is considered to be the birthplace of Alabama. As part of the effort, on Saturday, March 25, about 50 volunteers will serve as volunteer painters, gardeners and landscapers on the Constitution Hall grounds.

