Police say Taco Bell shooting was retaliation, 1 person charged
Huntsville police said they believe a 15-year-old was shot in Taco Bell on North Memorial Parkway as retaliation for another shooting that happened a year and a half ago. Police said they arrested Donovan Keith Little, 19, for shooting the teen Sunday night at the restaurant near Memorial Parkway and Sparkman Drive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAAY.
Add your comments below
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Counting Stanky Pigs
|6 hr
|Big Pig
|1
|Suggestions of safe and affordable apartment ar...
|19 hr
|Welcum Wagon
|2
|Dumb conspiracy theorists.
|Mar 11
|Rednecksgohome
|1
|Shoney's expanding with new locations in north ...
|Mar 10
|Edd
|1
|Oral sex
|Mar 9
|Denny
|1
|Shopping center planned for lot near Redstone A...
|Mar 9
|LS concern
|1
|alabama lottery
|Mar 7
|mudinmyeye
|5
Find what you want!
Search Huntsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC