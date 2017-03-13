Police say Taco Bell shooting was ret...

Police say Taco Bell shooting was retaliation, 1 person charged

Huntsville police said they believe a 15-year-old was shot in Taco Bell on North Memorial Parkway as retaliation for another shooting that happened a year and a half ago. Police said they arrested Donovan Keith Little, 19, for shooting the teen Sunday night at the restaurant near Memorial Parkway and Sparkman Drive.

