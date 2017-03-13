Police respond to shooting victim at a Huntsville apartment complex, suspect sought
Two witnesses tell WAAY 31 one person was found shot at Sunlake at Edgewater, an apartment complex located near Zierdt Road in western portions of Huntsville near Madison. Huntsville Police, Fire and Madison Police are on the scene, and they are blocking the entrance to the apartment complex.
