OBGYN Clinic closes suddenly, patient...

OBGYN Clinic closes suddenly, patients shocked

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: WHNT-TV Huntsville

Patients of Dr. James Nix were stunned when his practice closed suddenly and they said it was without a heads up. "I know he's been practicing for 20 years, and for someone to really quit their job, especially a practice, and up and leave I have no clue why," former patient Lora Deckard-Smart said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
David Keel 3 hr AMG 1
Mo Brooks is 1 of them Mormons (Mar '12) 4 hr ardith 10
News Shopping center planned for lot near Redstone A... 10 hr ThomasA 2
Suggestions of safe and affordable apartment ar... Mar 24 Cultured Personality 3
Huntsville Motorcycle clubs? (Jul '14) Mar 23 Bubba the Love Sp... 13
Counting Stanky Pigs Mar 20 Big Pig 1
Dumb conspiracy theorists. Mar 11 Rednecksgohome 1
See all Huntsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntsville Forum Now

Huntsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Iran
  4. Oakland
  5. Afghanistan
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Huntsville, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,076 • Total comments across all topics: 279,887,637

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC