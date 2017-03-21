Need money for college? Write an essay and save lives.
Distracted driving kills, and young drivers are at risk. So what can we do to help prevent distracted driving collisions? One Huntsville personal injury law firm has decided to ask young drivers directly, and they're putting significant college money on the table as an incentive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.
