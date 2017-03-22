National Weather Service team surveys...

National Weather Service team surveys storm damage near Huntland

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has found damage in Huntland they say is consistent with 80 mile per hour straight-lined winds. [141p] Update from storm survey: Found damage consistent w/ 80 MPH straightline wind damage in Franklin Co.

