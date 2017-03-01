Mental competency of Madison County s...

Mental competency of Madison County slaying suspect remains in question

Read more: Alabama Live

A Huntsville man charged with murder has been returned to the Madison County Jail following a stay with the Alabama Department of Mental Health. Erskine Leon Hughes, 66, of Huntsville, Monday was booked Monday back into the jail where is he held on a murder charge in connection with the 2014 fatal shooting of 73-year-old Richard Kier.

