March 15 police reports

March 15 police reports

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Decatur Daily

16, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance and one misdemeanor; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $3,000. a Jay Keith Rodgers, 59, 1221 North St. S.E. Apt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Suggestions of safe and affordable apartment ar... Tue Vanessa 1
Dumb conspiracy theorists. Mar 11 Rednecksgohome 1
News Shoney's expanding with new locations in north ... Mar 10 Edd 1
Oral sex Mar 9 Denny 1
News Shopping center planned for lot near Redstone A... Mar 9 LS concern 1
alabama lottery Mar 7 mudinmyeye 5
How to deal with a back stabbing brown noser at... (Aug '10) Mar 7 mudinmyeye 29
See all Huntsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntsville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Madison County was issued at March 15 at 12:01PM CDT

Huntsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Ireland
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Huntsville, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,410 • Total comments across all topics: 279,573,970

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC