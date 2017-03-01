Man pleads guilty for taking $545,000 from dead Huntsville man's retirement account

A Texas man pleaded guilty Tuesday to stealing more than $545,000 from a deceased Huntsville man's retirement account. Dwayne Ellis Baptiste entered his guilty plea in Birmingham before U.S. District Court Judge L. Scott Coogler on charges including four counts of wire fraud, one count of mail fraud, and one count of aggravated identity theft, a statement issued by Acting U.S. Attorney Robert O. Posey and FBI Special Agent in Charge Roger C. Stanton said.

