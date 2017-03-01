Man pleads guilty for taking $545,000...

Man pleads guilty for taking $545,000 from dead Huntsville man's retirement account

Next Story Prev Story
45 min ago Read more: Alabama Live

A Texas man pleaded guilty Tuesday to stealing more than $545,000 from a deceased Huntsville man's retirement account. Dwayne Ellis Baptiste entered his guilty plea in Birmingham before U.S. District Court Judge L. Scott Coogler on charges including four counts of wire fraud, one count of mail fraud, and one count of aggravated identity theft, a statement issued by Acting U.S. Attorney Robert O. Posey and FBI Special Agent in Charge Roger C. Stanton said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Angela 7 min Concerned Anerican 4
Shahdad Naghshpour 8 min Concerned Anerican 2
illegal aliien in huntsville 12 min Concerned Anerican 1
Are you in Complex-PTSD therapy in the Huntsvil... 5 hr Keirnan 1
1,000 Robots Tue CNN Headline News 1
Harvest Man Found Dead On His Lawn (Nov '13) Feb 26 Iggy 28
Republicans love russia Feb 26 Con 1
See all Huntsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntsville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Tornado Watch for Madison County was issued at March 01 at 1:47PM CST

Huntsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. NASA
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Death Penalty
 

Huntsville, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,724 • Total comments across all topics: 279,234,488

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC