Limestone up for $1.5M in road projects

The Limestone County Commission will consider next week two projects to replace bridges in West Limestone and resurface busy Huntsville Brownsferry Road in East Limestone. Assistant County Engineer Marc Massey said the East Limestone project would resurface about 4.6 miles of Huntsville Brownsferry Road, from Mooresville Road to Burgreen Road.

