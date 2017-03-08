Limestone superintendent: State wrong to flag his schools' finances
Limestone County Schools was one of 19 school systems flagged for financial issues by the Alabama State Department of Education, but Superintendent Tom Sisk said Friday it's a mistake. State law says public school systems need to have at minimum enough money on hand to cover a month's worth of expenses.
