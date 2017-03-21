Limestone residents say blasting shaking their homes
Some Limestone County residents say blasting at a new rock quarry is shaking their homes and damaging their property values. About 30 people showed up for Monday's regularly scheduled meeting of the Limestone County Commission to voice their concerns.
