Limestone residents say blasting shak...

Limestone residents say blasting shaking their homes

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Decatur Daily

Some Limestone County residents say blasting at a new rock quarry is shaking their homes and damaging their property values. About 30 people showed up for Monday's regularly scheduled meeting of the Limestone County Commission to voice their concerns.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Counting Stanky Pigs Mon Big Pig 1
Suggestions of safe and affordable apartment ar... Sun Welcum Wagon 2
Dumb conspiracy theorists. Mar 11 Rednecksgohome 1
News Shoney's expanding with new locations in north ... Mar 10 Edd 1
Oral sex Mar 9 Denny 1
News Shopping center planned for lot near Redstone A... Mar 9 LS concern 1
alabama lottery Mar 7 mudinmyeye 5
See all Huntsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntsville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Madison County was issued at March 21 at 5:58PM CDT

Huntsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
 

Huntsville, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,187 • Total comments across all topics: 279,717,918

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC