Jim 'N Nick's announces new location in Huntsville
"We are thrilled to be coming to the Huntsville community," said Spokeswoman Rosie Pihakis to our news partners at AL.com on Sunday Famous for its signature cheese biscuits, Jim 'N Nick's was founded by father and son duo, Jim and Nick Pihakis, in an old pizza parlor in Birmingham in 1985. On average, the company serves about 10,000 pounds of pork per day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.
Add your comments below
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dumb conspiracy theorists.
|Sat
|Rednecksgohome
|1
|Shoney's expanding with new locations in north ...
|Mar 10
|Edd
|1
|Oral sex
|Mar 9
|Denny
|1
|Shopping center planned for lot near Redstone A...
|Mar 9
|LS concern
|1
|alabama lottery
|Mar 7
|mudinmyeye
|5
|How to deal with a back stabbing brown noser at... (Aug '10)
|Mar 7
|mudinmyeye
|29
|Alabama theater shuns 'Beauty and the Beast' ov...
|Mar 5
|ThomasA
|3
Find what you want!
Search Huntsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC