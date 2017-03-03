Italian restaurant, rooftop bar comin...

Italian restaurant, rooftop bar coming to new development in downtown Huntsville

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WHNT-TV Huntsville

The Original Public House and Beauregard's owner, Rahul Arora is working with Chef Lee Gregory , Old Town Beer Exchange Managing Partner Matt Fowler and his Director of Operations Missy Davis to launch a new 15,000-square-foot development project where the old CityScapes building stands on 127 Holmes Ave. The facility will be home to a new upscale Italian concept, Retaggio , another mid-tier restaurant and a rooftop cocktail bar. Arora spoke with our news partners at AL.com and said they are utilizing local and outside expertise to make the development as successful as possible.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Alabama theater shuns 'Beauty and the Beast' ov... 46 min Rainbow Kid 2
Adult conversation with men ages 30-45 15 hr Jules7919 1
alabama lottery Fri Rednecksgohome 2
Review: Chronic Pain Care Svc - Shaun Aggarwal MD (Aug '11) Thu EddieB 349
Shahdad Naghshpour Thu Concerned American 3
Republicans love russia Mar 1 dud 3
Angela Mar 1 Concerned Anerican 4
See all Huntsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntsville Forum Now

Huntsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Cuba
 

Huntsville, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,495 • Total comments across all topics: 279,302,699

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC