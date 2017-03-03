Italian restaurant, rooftop bar coming to new development in downtown Huntsville

The Original Public House and Beauregard's owner, Rahul Arora is working with Chef Lee Gregory , Old Town Beer Exchange Managing Partner Matt Fowler and his Director of Operations Missy Davis to launch a new 15,000-square-foot development project where the old CityScapes building stands on 127 Holmes Ave. The facility will be home to a new upscale Italian concept, Retaggio , another mid-tier restaurant and a rooftop cocktail bar. Arora spoke with our news partners at AL.com and said they are utilizing local and outside expertise to make the development as successful as possible.

