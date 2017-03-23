IS claims UK attack; police say man w...

IS claims UK attack; police say man wasn't on terror radar

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WAFF-TV Huntsville

IS claims UK attack; police say man wasn't on terror radar - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL . Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May gives a media statement outside 10 Downing street in London, Wednesday March 22, 2017, following a terror attack in the Westminster area of London earlier Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAFF-TV Huntsville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Huntsville Motorcycle clubs? (Jul '14) 16 hr Bubba the Love Sp... 13
Counting Stanky Pigs Mar 20 Big Pig 1
Suggestions of safe and affordable apartment ar... Mar 19 Welcum Wagon 2
Dumb conspiracy theorists. Mar 11 Rednecksgohome 1
News Shoney's expanding with new locations in north ... Mar 10 Edd 1
Oral sex Mar 9 Denny 1
News Shopping center planned for lot near Redstone A... Mar 9 LS concern 1
See all Huntsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntsville Forum Now

Huntsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
 

Huntsville, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,982 • Total comments across all topics: 279,778,502

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC